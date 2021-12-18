Brazil: Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRBR010

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 7 December 2021, storms caused by the passage of a subtropical cyclone affected several cities in the south of Bahia state in Brazil. The National Centre for Disaster Prevention (Cemaden) recorded rainfall of 450 mm in the Itamaraju municipality and 171 mm in Porto Seguro municipality in Bahia state.

According to the latest report of the Superintendence for Protection and Civil Defence of the State of Bahia (Sudec), 12 people died, 267 people were injured, 6,371 were left homeless, and 15,199 were displaced. The population affected by the floods is registered at 220,297 people. Gabo Bravo and Jucuruçu rivers' overflowing led to floods that isolated regions in Bahia and Minas Gerais states, damaging homes and infrastructure (roads and bridges).

A total of 21 municipalities are affected, with more serious impact in Jucuruçu, Itagimirim, Porto Seguro and Medeiros Neto municipalities.

By 7 December, municipal declarations of emergency were issued. On 10 December, the Federal Government of Brazil declared a state of emergency in at least 50 affected municipalities in Bahia and Minas Gerais. Starting on 13 December, the Federal Government has launched a recovery action plan to respond to the needs of the floodaffected people.

The Brazilian Red Cross reports difficulties accessing some rural communities in the Jucuruçu municipality where more than 3,000 people were displaced, and more than 7,000 people were affected. In the Medeiros Neto municipality, about 1,000 people are isolated, and electricity is down.