Brazil - Floods (DG ECHO, Media ) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 December 2021)
- Brazil has been affected in the last days by a severe storm that flooded at least 50 municipalities in Bahia region. On 25 December a dam broke in the vicinity of Itambe municipality raising the risk of more floods in the area.
- Authorities reported already 18 deaths and 280 injured. More than 35,000 people were evacuated due to the heavy floods. In total more than 430,000 have been affected by the floods and rains.
- As of 26 December authorities have been mobilising personnel, helicopters and equipment to help the thousands of people isolated by floods.
- According to the authorities, there is a high risk of additional floods in Bahia since the heavy rains will continue at least until tomorrow 28 December.