Brazil - Floods (DFRJ, OperacoesRio, INMET, ALERT-AS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2020)
- Heavy rain and flooding in Rio de Janeiro State over the weekend has resulted in 4 deaths.
- A landslide in Bairro da Lagoa caused two injuries and has left roads and houses flooded, with up to 50 families affected. A bridge in Santa Maria Municipality collapsed, isolating residents and hampering rescue operations.
- Red alerts for rain and potential flood risk have been issued for coastal areas of Rio de Janeiro State, including the metropolitan area of Rio. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most of Rio de Janeiro on 2-3 February.