Brazil - Floods (CatNat, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Brazil (particularly Santa Caterina State) since 24 January, causing rivers to overflow, floods and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media reports, as of 26 January, two fatalities, two injured people and nearly 95 displaced people across Florianópolis City (the capital of Santa Caterina State). Moreover, several parts of the city have been flooded, roads closed and a number of vehicles drowned.