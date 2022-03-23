Brazil

Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2022)

  • Six people died following floods and landslides that occurred in the Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro State, southeast Brazil).
  • According to the National Civil Defense of Brazil, two people are still missing, and almost 900 have been evacuated in 24 shelters.
  • For the next 24 hours, drier cionditions are expected over the affected area.

