Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2022)
- Six people died following floods and landslides that occurred in the Petrópolis City area (Rio de Janeiro State, southeast Brazil).
- According to the National Civil Defense of Brazil, two people are still missing, and almost 900 have been evacuated in 24 shelters.
- For the next 24 hours, drier cionditions are expected over the affected area.
