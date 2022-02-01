Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (INMET, CNN, BBC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2022)
- After the heavy rainfall that affected southern Brazil (in particular the Sao Paulo State) over the period 28-30 January, causing floods and landslides, the death toll has increased.
- Media report, as of 1 February, up to 24 fatalities occurred across the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo (in the cities of Embu das Artes, Francisco Morato, and Franco da Rocha) and the Southeast Region (in the cities of Ribeirão Preto, and Jaú). In addition, media also report 14 missing and seven injured people and nearly 1,550 displaced families across the aforementioned Regions.
- Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Sao Paulo State.