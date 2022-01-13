Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (Government of Bahia, Civil Protection Minas Gerais, INMET Brazil, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2022)

As of 13 January, at least 50 people have died across Minas Gerais and Bahia States (central-eastern and southern-eastern Brazil), due to continuous floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, as reported by national authorities.

In Bahia, there are 26 fatalities, two missing people and 523 injured persons. About 86,850 individuals remain displaced.

In Minas Gerais, the number of fatalities has increased to 24 and more than 28,600 residents have been displaced to public shelters or staying with relatives and/or friends.