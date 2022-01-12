Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (Government of Bahia, Civil Protection Minas Gerais, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to cause widespread flooding and landslides across Minas Gerais and Bahia States (south-east Brazil), leading to an increased human impact.

In Bahia, the number of fatalities stands at 26, while two people are missing, as reported by the Government of Bahia. About 87,550 persons have been displaced and up to 856,820 individuals have been affected by floods and landslides across 183 municipalities.

According to the Civil Protection authorities in Minas Gerais, at least 19 people have died, of which five due to a landslide that occurred in Brumadinho Municipality, that has been heavily affected by the dam collapse on 25 January 2019. Approximately 17,240 persons have been displaced and a state of emergency has been issued for 145 Municipalities across Minas Gerais.