Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides, update (DG ECHO, Government of Bahia, Civil Protection Minas Gerais, SACE Brazil, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2022)
- Continuous heavy rainfall is affecting Bahia and Minas Gerais States (central-eastern and south-eastern Brazil) by causing extensive floods and landslides, which have resulted in at least 52 fatalities.
- According to the Government of Bahia, 27 people died and 523 others were injured. As of 16 January, there are about 92,460 displaced individuals, while approximately 965,650 people have been affected. In Minas Gerais State, Civil Protection authorities report at least 25 fatalities, and about 55,250 individuals have been displaced. A state of emergency has been issued for 377 Municipalities across the State.
- On 17-18 January, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over central and southern Minas Gerais.
- The European Commission has allocated EUR 1 million in emergency funds to cover urgent needs through the provision of food, drinking water, shelter and household items.