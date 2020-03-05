Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides update (Defesa Civil Sao Paulo, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 March 2020)
- The number of fatalities in south-east Brazil has increased to 30 following floods and landlsides. .
- According to national authorities, 25 people died and 24 are missing in Baixa Santista Region (coastal Sao Paulo State) and 5 people died in Rio de Janeiro State.
- In Baixa Santista, the municipalities of Guaruja, Santos, and Sao Vincente are the worst affected areas, with more than 400 people displaced. In the last 72 hours, more than 400 mm of rain was recorded in Guaruja Municipality.
- Alerts have been issued for south-east Brazil, from Rio de Janeiro to Espirito Santo States.
- Locally moderate rain is forecast over Sao Paulo and heavy rain over Rio de Janeiro to Espirito Santo on 5-6 March.