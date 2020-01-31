Brazil - Floods and landslides update (Defesa Civil Minas Gerais, Defesa Civil Espirito Santo, CEMADEN, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2020)
Published on 31 Jan 2020
- There have been widespread floods and landslides in Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo States since 24 January.
- National authorities report 64 deaths as of 31 January (55 in Minas Gerais and 9 in Espirito Santo) and more than 68,000 affected.
- On 31 January, an orange warning (high risk) for geohydrological risk was issued for Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area.
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Minas Gerais over the next 24 hours. Weather conditions are forecast to improve across Espirito Santo.