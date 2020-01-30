Brazil - Floods and Landslides update (Defesa Civil Minas Gerais, Defesa Civil Espirito Santo, CEMADEN, INMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2020)

Floods and landslides continue to affect Sudeste Region (Brazil) since 24 January, with Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo states worst hit.

In Minas Gerais, 53 people have died, 13 in Belo Horizonte. An emergency level 3 is still in effect for 3 dams in central Minas Gerais. In Espirito Santo, 8 people have died (4 in Iconha District,3 in Alfredo Chaves District and one in Conceicao de Castelo district).

On 30 January, a red warning for geo-hydrological risk was issued for Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Area. Orange warnings are in effect for Espirito Santo and northern Rio de Janeiro.