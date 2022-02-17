Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides in Rio de Janeiro State (UN OCHA, CEMADEN, INMET, media, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting Rio de Janeiro State, causing widespread floods and landslides.
- According to UN OCHA, about 1,400 people have been displaced and other 15,000 affected by floods in Miracema Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro). In Laje do Muriae Municipality (north-west Rio de Janeiro), at least 500 people were displaced, after the Muriae River broke its banks.
- In Petrópolis (north of Rio de Janeiro City), about 260 mm of rainfall was recorded on 15-16 February, while the average monthly rainfall accumulation in February is up to 170 mm (relative to the 1981-2010 reference period). As a result, at least 94 people have died, but the number of fatalities might increase as rescue teams are searching for missing people. At least 400 people have been displaced and military and civil defence teams have been mobilised to assist the affected local population. A state of crisis has been issued.
- Orange alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for most of Rio de Janeiro State, while on 17-18 February moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast over Rio de Janeiro State, including Petrópolis.