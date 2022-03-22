Brazil - Floods and landslides (National Civil Defense Brazil, INMET, CEMADEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the area of Petrópolis City and the Fluminense Mountain Region (Rio de Janeiro State, southeast Brazil) since 20 March, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the National Civil Defense of Brazil, five people have died and four are still missing across the Petrópolis City area that has been hit by 535 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

On 22 March, light rain is forecast while on 23 March, drier conditions are expected over Rio de Janeiro State. High landslide risk is in effect on 22 March across the affected region.