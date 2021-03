Brazil - Floods and landslides (MET Espirito Santo, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2021)

On 7-9 March, heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across Espirito Santo State (south-eastern Brazil), causing floods and landslides, which resulted in casualties.

According to media, one person died in Pancas Municipality (north-western Espirito Santo) and 50 people have been displaced across the State. A landslide occurred in São Domingos do Norte, damaging some houses. In the metropolitan area of Grande Vitoria, several buildings, including hospitals, have been flooded.