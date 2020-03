At least 43 people have died in Baixada Santista Region (coastal Sao Paulo) following a period of sustained heavy rain. At least 36 people are missing and more than 500 people have been displaced. The worst affected areas are the municipalities of Guaruja (32 are dead and 36 missing), Santos (8 deaths) and Sao Vicente (23 deaths). Moderate rain is forecast over Sao Paulo on 10-11 March.