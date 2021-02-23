Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 February 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting parts of eastern and western Brazil (in particular Minas Gerais, and Acre States) since 18 February, causing rivers overflow, floods and landslides, that have resulted in casualties and damage. Media report as of 23 February, two fatalities and four people missing in Santa Maria de Itabira Municipality (central Minas Gerais) due to a landslide that caused a house collapse. Floods and landslides affected also other Municipalities across central and eastern Minas Gerais.

In addition, more than 100,000 affected people were reported in Acre, including in Rio Branco, due to widespread floods. The worst affected is Cruzeiro do Sul Municipality, with around 33,000 affected people.