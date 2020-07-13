Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2020)

Since 6 July, heavy rain has been affecting southern Brazil (particularly the Rio Grande do Sul State), causing rivers to overflow, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 13 July, 2 fatalities (one in Caxias do Sul Municipality, and one more in Colinas Municipality), over 7,100 displaced people, and thousands of flooded houses across 30 Municipalities (including in the capital Porto Alegre) throughout the State.