Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET Brazil, media floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several municipalities of Bahia State (eastern Brazil) since mid-November, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected municipalities are Itaberaba, Itamaraju, Eunápolis, Prado, Teixeira de Freitas and Porto Seguro.
- According to media reports, at least five people have died, one injured, 44 people displaced, more than 5,100 affected, and dozens of houses damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Bahia State.