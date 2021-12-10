Brazil

Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET Brazil, media floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2021)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting several municipalities of Bahia State (eastern Brazil) since mid-November, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected municipalities are Itaberaba, Itamaraju, Eunápolis, Prado, Teixeira de Freitas and Porto Seguro.
  • According to media reports, at least five people have died, one injured, 44 people displaced, more than 5,100 affected, and dozens of houses damaged.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Bahia State.

