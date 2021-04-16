Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET Brazil, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- Since 15 April, floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have been reported across Pernambuco State (north-eastern Brazil), resulting in casualties.
- According to media, one person is missing, 208 people have been displaced and 23 individuals have been evacuated to emergency shelters. A number of buildings and public infrastructure, including roads, have been damaged.
- Warnings for heavy rain have been issued for coastal Pernambuco. On 16-17 April, heavy rain is forecast over most of Northeast Region of Brazil, including Pernambuco.