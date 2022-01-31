Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides (INMET, AP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 January 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Brazil (in particular the Sao Paulo State) over the past 48 hours, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 31 January, 19 fatalities occurred across the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo (in the cities of Embu das Artes, Francisco Morato, and Franco da Rocha) and the Southeast Region (in the cities of Ribeirão Preto, and Jaú). In addition, media also report around 500,000 displaced families and several blocked roads across the aforementioned Regions.
- Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Sao Paulo State.