Brazil - Floods and landslides (Government of Salvador, Floodlist, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 November 2019)

Heavy rain in Salvador de Bahia City (Bahia State, north-eastern Brazil) has caused floods and landslides. According to media reports, 300 people have been displaced as a result, with widespread damage sustained to roads and more than 100 houses. 170 mm of rain fell in 3 hours during the morning of 26 November, while the monthly average for November is 100mm. Moderate rain is expected over the next 24 hours.