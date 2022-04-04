Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides (Government of Brazil, INMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 April 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has caused extensive floods and landslides across Rio de Janeiro State, resulting in at least 16 fatalities, and seven missing people.
- According to reports from national authorities and media, eight people died, three others are missing, and 181 individuals have been displaced, after a landslide event in Angra dos Reis Municipality. Another landslide occurred in Paraty City, causing seven fatalities and damaging several houses. At least four people are reportedly missing, as a result of a landslide caused in Praia de Itaguaçu Locality, while one person died in Mesquita City due to a heavy-rainfall related event.
- A state of emergency has been issued for Angra dos Reis Municipality and search, rescue, and humanitarian assistance operations are continuing in the affected areas.
- Orange alerts for floods, landslides and river overflow are in effect on 4 April over Rio de Janeiro State, while light to moderate rainfall is forecast on 4-5 April.