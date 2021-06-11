Brazil + 1 more
Brazil - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, Defesa Civil Santa Catarina, INMET Brazil, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2021)
Since the past month, heavy rain has been affecting parts of Santa Catarina State (southern Brazil), causing floods and landslides.
According to DG ECHO and Civil Defence authorities, at least one person has died, and 163 people have been displaced across 23 municipalities that have been affected by either flood, flash floods or landslides. A state of emergency has been issued for six municipalities in coastal Santa Catarina.
Light to moderate rain is forecast over Santa Catarina on 11-12 June.