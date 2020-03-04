Brazil
Brazil - Floods and landslides (Defesa Civil Sao Paulo, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2020)
Heavy rain continues to affect south-east Brazil, particularly Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro.
National authorities report 18 deaths and 30 missing people following several landslides in Baixa Santista Region (coastal Sao Paulo) on 3 March. The worst affected municipalities are Guaruja, Santos, and Sao Vincente, where approximately 175 people are displaced 5 people have also died in Rio de Janeiro State.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing, food and medical assistance has been provided to those affected. Heavy rain is forecast over Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro from 4-5 March.