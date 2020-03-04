Brazil - Floods and landslides (Defesa Civil Sao Paulo, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect south-east Brazil, particularly Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro.

National authorities report 18 deaths and 30 missing people following several landslides in Baixa Santista Region (coastal Sao Paulo) on 3 March. The worst affected municipalities are Guaruja, Santos, and Sao Vincente, where approximately 175 people are displaced 5 people have also died in Rio de Janeiro State.