Brazil - Floods and landslides (Defesa Civil Minas Gerais, INMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting south-eastern Brazil triggering floods and landslides resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected areas are Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo States.

According to national authorities in Minas Gerais, the death toll reached 50 across 15 municipalities and 11 people were reported missing. A state of emergency has been declared in 53 municipalities and 4 dams are under an alert level 3 in central-southern parts of the state.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Minas Gerais and local moderate rain over Espírito Santo.