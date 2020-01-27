Brazil - Floods and landslides (Defesa Civil Minas Gerais, INMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Widespread flooding and landslides hit Brazil's Southeast Region over 25-27 Janaury, particularly in Minas Gerais State.
- According to a statement from the State Civil Defence on 26 January, 48 people died and other 17 are missing. Approximately 11,000 people are displaced accross 58 municipalities in Minas Gerais.
- In the metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte, 4 dams are at emergency level 3 due to possible erosion caused by heavy rain in the region. A state of emergency has been announced in 47 municipalities across Minas Gerais, while the Paraopeba River in Brumadinho Municipality has burst its banks. On 25 January 2019, a dam collapsed in Brumadinho, killing 259 people.
- Heavy rain and thunderstoms are expected to continue over Minas Gerais and Espirito Santo, while moderate rain is forecast for Rio de Janeiro and parts of Sao Paulo.