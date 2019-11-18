Brazil - Floods and landslides (CEPDEC, Alerta Espirito Santo, INMET, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2019)

Heavy rain and strong winds affected Espirito Santo State (south-east Brazil) 16-17 November, leading to casualties and widespread damage. According to media reports, as of 18 November, 2 people died (one in Cariacica and one in Santa Leopoldina) and 12 were injured. Landslides and the overflowing of the Formate River resulted in the evacuation of more than 660 people. Several houses and roads have been damaged. Emergency teams have been dispatched to the area and food, hygiene and relief items are being distributed to the affected families. Rain and thunderstorms will persist over most of Espirito Santo State on 18-20 November.