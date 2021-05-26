Brazil - Floods (Amazonas State Civil Defense, INMET, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting northwestern Brazil (particularly Amazonas State, including tha capital Manaus) since early May, causing river overflow (in particular Amazon, Solimões and Negro Rivers), triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Amazonas State Civil Defense and media report, as of 25 May, more than 7,700 displaced people and more than 455,500 affected peeople across 52 Municipalities throughout the State. The most affected Municipalities are Parintins (with 47,035 affected people), Manacapuru (40,052 affected), Careiro da Várzea (24,087 affected) and Manaus (23,960 affected). In addition, five injured people were reported in a camp for refugees from Venezuela.