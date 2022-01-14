Brazil: EU releases €1 million in emergency funds to support people affected by floods

The European Commission has allocated €1 million in emergency funds to respond to the consequences of floods in Brazil.

During the past 2 months, heavy rains affected several Brazilian municipalities, particularly in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais. They have resulted in disastrous consequences for the population and the loss of houses, schools and vital infrastructures.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “*Following the worrying developments of the heavy rains affecting Brazil, the is providing emergency funds for the affected population. Together with our humanitarian partners on the ground, we are working to ensure a prompt response for the vulnerable people facing the consequences of floods, in particular those forced to leave their homes as consequence of the disaster.*”

This funding aims to cover urgent needs through the provision of food, drinking water, shelter and household items. Humanitarian partners will also support the population with healthcare services to mitigate the risk of disease outbreaks.