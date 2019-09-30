Brazil: Emergency response to fires in the Brazilian Amazon (Rapid Response Fund No.13/2019)

An unprecedented number of fires have raged throughout Brazil in 2019, intensifying in August. There have been more than 80,000 fires so far this year, the most ever recorded by the country’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE). It’s a nearly 80 percent jump compared to the number of fires the country experienced over the same time period in 2018. More than half of those fires are taking place in the Amazon. Environmentalists have been raising the alarm about deforestation since 2018. Most of the worst affected regions are in the north of the country. Roraima, Acre, Rondônia and Amazonas all saw a large percentage increase in fires when compared with the average across the last four years. In the Brazilian Amazon there is a population of approximately 430,000 indigenous people, distributed in 419 Indigenous Lands, occupying an area of 115,342,101 hectares, 22.9% of the total area’s surface, including people in voluntary isolation, who are now at great risk due to the uncontrolled fires.

CESE an ACT Alliance local member from Brazil in coordination with NGOs and local partners will provide food security, basic equipment for firefighting and will provide accompaniment to indigenous leadership to carry out advocacy actions