30 Jan 2019

Brazil – Dam Collapse and Mudflow Update (INMET, WMO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original
  • The death toll following the dam collapse in the mine site of the Córrego do Feijão locality (Brumandinho municpality, Minas Gerais State) has risen to 84, while 276 people are still reported missing.
  • Search and rescue operations are ongoing, no international assistance has been requested.

