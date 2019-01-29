Brazil - Dam collapse and mudflow UPDATE (INMET, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jan 2019 — View Original
The death toll following the dam collapse in the mine site of the Córrego do Feijão locality (Brumandinho municpality) has risen to 65, while 279 people are still reported missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Over the next 24 hours, no rain is forecast over the Greater Belo Horizonte area.