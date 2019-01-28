28 Jan 2019

Brazil - Dam collapse and mudflow (DG ECHO, INMET, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
  • The 25 January dam collapse in the mine site of Córrego do Feijão locality triggered mudslides and severe mudflow.
  • As of 28 January at 8.00 UTC, the death toll has reached 58 and 305 people are still reported as missing in Brumadinho area. Around 3 000 people remain under preventive evacuation across Brumadinho, Parque da Cachoeira, Pires and Bairro Novo Progresso area, due to the risk of rupture of a second dam.
  • Search and rescue operations are still ongoing. To date, no international assistance has been requested for this event.
  • Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast.

