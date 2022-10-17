Brazil Arrival Trends: Snapshot

UNHCR observed a steady number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela arriving through the border in Pacaraima, Roraima, since the border flexibilization in June 2021. Recent arrivals have revealed a more vulnerable profile, particularly in terms of individuals with serious health conditions, who require specific assistance and coordinated efforts among Operation Welcome stakeholders. Another noteworthy shift in this year’s profiles has been the increase in the arrival of people of nationalities other than Venezuelan, especially since the reopening of the border on the Venezuelan side in February 2022.

The main focus of this report is to provide an analysis of the flow and profile of refugees and migrants arriving in Pacaraima since the flexibilization of the border in June 2021 to date. The figures presented in this report are based on UNHCR's global registration and case management system, proGres v4, and on data reported by the Federal Police.