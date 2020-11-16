Brazil Appeal - Humanitarian Action for Children, November 2020

Appeal highlights

As of September 2020, there have been over 4.3 million cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and nearly 132,000 deaths in Brazil. This is the second highest number of cases globally and the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the region. The pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing disparities and vulnerabilities in Brazil.

While the country's richest and most populous Southeastern region has the highest number of cases, COVID-19 has quickly spread into vulnerable territories, with 1.8 million cases and 51,000 deaths in the North and Northeast regions. Working with State and municipal authorities, UNICEF will respond to the COVID-19 crisis in 150 municipalities and 55 urban neighborhoods that are already covered by UNICEF programmes. The response will build on regular programming and partnerships.