Analysis of Flow Monitoring Surveys Conducted with Venuzuelan Nationals in South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay 2018

IOM conducted surveys between August and November 2018 in Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina in transit and settlement locations of nationals from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Venezuela going forward). This report defines three distinct types of monitoring point: first, border points that handle international entries and exits, both land and air; second, settlements and neighborhoods where Venezuelan nationals are concentrated and points where services are provided (such as government and NGO offices) and, lastly, points of internal transit, such as bus terminals in the surveyed countries. The resulting analysis was derived from the responses of 5,958 Venezuelan nationals over 18 years of age: in Brazil (4,124 respondents), Argentina (720 respondents), Chile (715 respondents) and Uruguay (400 respondents).