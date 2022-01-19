Activities Report - UNHCR in Roraima, November-December 2021 [EN/PT]

A SPOTLIGHT ON ENDING VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

Violence against women and girls (the most prevalent form of gender-based violence, GBV) is one of the most widespread, enduring and devastating human rights violations in the world. During their displacement and when living in a host country, different forms of violence and gender inequity mark the trajectory of Venezuelan women, including physical, sexual, or psychological violence, as well as economic abuse and exploitation. To raise awareness about this issue, civil society and United Nations organizations lead the ‘‘16 Days of Activism against Violence Against Women and Girls’’, an annual international campaign that, in Brazil, starts on 20 November 2021.

UNHCR, together with partners, public institutions and other UN agencies, contributed in organizing approximately 110 activities, including around 70 focus group discussions with refugee and host communities; 20 workshops with various themes related to GBV prevention; 10 cultural activities; and 10 other awareness raising activities in Boa Vista and Pacaraima. The activities took place in indigenous and non-indigenous shelters, public institution buildings, and public spaces, reaching more than 350 women, men, children and adolescents, elderly and LGBTQIA+ people. Besides, during the period, UNHCR distributed around 1,500 informative materials and spread messages of the campaign through a sound-truck. These efforts confirm UNHCR’s goal of contributing to empowering the refugee community and strengthening their protection, ensuring a safer future for Venezuelan and Brazilian women and girls.