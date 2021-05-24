Brazil + 1 more
Activities Report - Roraima, February - April 2021 [EN/PT]
Attachments
Registration
Since March (2018) 150,810 people registered
In February-April (2021) 7,383 Refugees and migrants registered
Documentation
Since March (2018) 39,593 People recognized as refugees by the Brazilian government
In February-April (2021) 3,427 People who received support from UNHCR in the documentation process
Shelter
Since March (2018) 29,792 Number of refugees and migrants sheltered in Roraima
In February-April (2021) 2,228 Refugees and migrants sheltered in Roraima