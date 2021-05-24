Brazil + 1 more

Activities Report - Roraima, February - April 2021 [EN/PT]

Registration

  • Since March (2018) 150,810 people registered

  • In February-April (2021) 7,383 Refugees and migrants registered

Documentation

  • Since March (2018) 39,593 People recognized as refugees by the Brazilian government

  • In February-April (2021) 3,427 People who received support from UNHCR in the documentation process

Shelter

  • Since March (2018) 29,792 Number of refugees and migrants sheltered in Roraima

  • In February-April (2021) 2,228 Refugees and migrants sheltered in Roraima

