Action Plan Amazon Triple Border: Colombia-Brazil-Peru, August 2020

The region currently registers the highest mortality rates from COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the world.

The Amazon region is being significantly impacted by COVID-19, threatening the lives and livelihoods of its population and posing an existential threat to its large indigenous communities.

The basin is home to an estimated 30 million people, and includes territory in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guyana, Peru and Venezuela. The largest territories in the Amazonas are in Brazil, Peru and Colombia which host more than 400 indigenous communities amounting to an estimated 6 million people. The main channel of the river, which is a vital route for transport in the region, played a key role in the transmission of the disease affecting, in particular, the indigenous population along the border region of Peru, Colombia and Brazil.

As a result, the United Nations Resident Coordinators in the three countries have come together to develop an Action Plan to support Government responses to the urgent needs in the area. The plan is initially focused on mobilizing an emergency response to address the most immediate needs of those affected in the area. First level responses in the three countries have already commenced through reprogramed funding but additional resources are needed to scale up the response.

The plan focuses on areas near the so-called Triple Border - between Colombia, Peru and Brazil - home to 208,699 people and where the majority of the population (57%) is indigenous.