ACT Alliance Alert: Brazil: Mudslides - 28 January 2018

On January 25, 2019 a dam with more than 12 billion litters of mineral debris has broken and another two were affected, all with tailings of the activity of iron mining, immediately reaching the Municipality of Brumadinho and then the Parque da Cachoeira reserve, in the State of Minas Gerais. According to the latest official data, 58 persons died, 760 families (3,800 persons) were directly affected and there are still 305 missing persons. The risk of the Dam B6 which has 3-4 million m3 litters of water may collapse led authorities to evacuated 5400 families (27,000 persons) from Brumadinho.

The impact on the soil of the ore tailings, the extent of the disaster along the rivers of the region and the contamination of the water table cannot yet be evaluated. The immediate impact on access to drinking water is certain due to the risk of consumption in the affected region. Water distribution systems are affected and water is not safe for consumption by vulnerable households that have not been evacuated.

There are 760 families in a situation of helplessness with loss of relatives/friends and conditions to reestablish themselves in a psychosocially balanced way, in a process of care seeking to re-establish themselves. The effects of the mud torrent damaged 250 houses, and totally destroyed 25 totally houses.

A local commission was created with local and national authorities to offer more effective assistance, nevertheless the affected people were not included preventing their full participation and ownership, contrasting with the localisation principle. Brumadinho is only 62km from Belo Horizonte the capital of Minas Gerais and one of the main Brazilian cities. There is an alert on the high risk of the tailing reaching two important rivers: Paraopebas river and the São Francisco river.