TİKA Provides Food Aid to Botswana

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food parcels to 1,000 families in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to combat COVID-19.

Even though it does not have any offices in Botswana, TİKA extended its helping hand to families who were affected by the outbreak in the country. TİKA reached 1,000 families in need in the neighborhood of Naledi and the village of Rasesa in Gaborone in cooperation with the Metropolitan Municipality of Gaborone, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development of Botswana, and the Botswana Muslim Association.

Stating that this assistance has been very effective in combating the outbreak, the officials of the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana expressed their appreciation for TİKA and the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Gaborone with the letter of appreciation they published.

The delivery ceremony was attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Gaborone Meltem Büyükkarakaş, Vice President of Botswana Slumber Tsogwane, and many officials.

In her speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Büyükkarakaş stated that “food parcels containing a total of 27 tons of food including staples such as rice, sugar, and milk were delivered to the State of Gaborone to be distributed to 1,000 families in need who were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

She said, “The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires a global response. Therefore, the number helping hands reaching to those in need should be increased all over the world.”

Büyükkarakaş also noted that she appreciated Botswana’s assistance programs and comprehensive social and economic measures against the COVID-19 outbreak.