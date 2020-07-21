Southern Africa: Drought (Food Insecurity) - Operation Update Report n° MDR63003

Summary

The operation update reflects the current situation and information available – both affected by the Covid-19 circumstances. The first months of the operation were comprised of fundraising and preparatory activities to set up cash/voucher support for target households. Covid-19 containment measures, including lockdowns, border closures, movement and assembly restrictions as well as safety distancing protocols were instituted in all the four countries in late March 2020 following the declaration of a state of emergency in each country. The measures affected planned implementation, causing delays, but the National Societies have mostly found ways to adapt to the circumstances and have been able to advance despite them, while simultaneously undertaking large scale Covid-19 operations. The operational strategy has not been adapted per se due to Covid-19, changes have been made merely in practicalities, while the needs created by Covid-19 are addressed through the Covid-19 operation.

During the reporting period Botswana Red Cross Society carried out all the preparatory activities to start food distributions for 150 households, which were carried out in May 2020. The National Society had to change their implementation modality to in-kind food deliveries to the homes of households instead of voucher distributions due to national lockdown measures. Rains also improved pasture availability in the country easing pressure on the need of fodder distributions, allowing the Botswana Red Cross Society to focus on food distributions. Gardening support activities will be started in June 2020, based on a voucher modality.

Baphalali Eswatini Red Cross Society reached 2,300 households with mobile cash distributions by the end of May 2020 and was looking to continue distributions further distribution rounds to the same households in June 2020. Support to households establishing keyhole gardens is planned to start in June-July 2020. While initial plan is to carry these out through in-kind support, it is now foreseen to utilize cash/vouchers for them.

Lesotho Red Cross Society (LRCS) distributed already three rounds of mobile cash to 2,005 households by the end of May 2020. LRCS was looking to finalize its distribution rounds in June 2020 and then move on to support also gardening activities, implemented through vouchers.

Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) with the support of British Red Cross delegate carried out needs and cash feasibility assessment in the targeted Kunene region in March 2020. Based on the assessment, NRCS is looking to focus its intervention in one constituency instead of two, priorities being in water point rehabilitations and cash for basic needs more so than in gardening support. NRCS next steps are to carry out household identification and financial service provider procurement for the cash distributions.

Following fundraising efforts and partner engagement the Appeal has attracted CHF 2 033 199 funding and was 26,41% Covered at the time of reporting. The implementation rate at the end of May 2020 stands at CHF 1 290 056