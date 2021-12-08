Botswana + 11 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Eastern and Southern Africa
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly 130 million people, including 65 million children, need humanitarian support in the region.
The 10 countries directly covered in this regional appeal have approximately 30 million people, including 18 million children in need of humanitarian support due to climate-related shocks, health emergencies (including COVID-19), conflict, economic deterioration and displacement.
Countries are also struggling with poverty and food insecurity.
In collaboration with partners, UNICEF will deliver life-saving services for children, women and families affected by climatic shocks and disease outbreaks, including populations living in displacement and refugee camps.
Emphasis will be on mitigating disruptions of emergency response resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring the continuity of essential services.
UNICEF will work with women and youth leaders and community-based organizations and integrate gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response across sectors and localize capacities for emergency preparedness and response, improve accountability to affected communities, prevent and address sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), and build shock-responsive systems for better child-centered resilience.
UNICEF is appealing for US$68.1 million to address humanitarian and COVID-19-specific needs in the region.
IN NEED
40 million people in need of nutrition assistance
3.7 million children in need of SAM treatment
105 million Children in need of emergency health assistance
25.1 million people lack access to safe water
25 million Children out of school in need of education