Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Eastern and Southern Africa

The 10 countries directly covered in this regional appeal have approximately 30 million people, including 18 million children in need of humanitarian support due to climate-related shocks, health emergencies (including COVID-19), conflict, economic deterioration and displacement. Countries are also struggling with poverty and food insecurity.

Nearly 130 million people, including 65 million children, need humanitarian support in the region.

In collaboration with partners, UNICEF will deliver life-saving services for children, women and families affected by climatic shocks and disease outbreaks, including populations living in displacement and refugee camps.

Emphasis will be on mitigating disruptions of emergency response resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring the continuity of essential services.