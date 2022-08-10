GIEWS Country Brief: Botswana 10-August-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production in 2022 estimated at above‑average level

Cereal imports forecast to decline to below‑average level in 2022/23

Food prices increased in 2022, underpinned by elevated global prices

Cereal production in 2022 estimated above average

Harvesting of the 2022 main season cereal crops, consisting mostly of maize and sorghum, was completed in June. Cereal production is estimated at 80 000 tonnes, down from the bumper harvest in 2021 but still 22 percent above the five‑year average, owing to an above‑average cereal acreage. Crop yields are estimated at slightly below‑average levels, as high temperatures and low rainfall amounts in January and February 2022 – an important period for grain development, created less‑than‑ideal conditions and curbed crop productivity. Water supplies and grazing conditions for livestock were reported to be satisfactory as of June across most of the country, except for the North East District.

Cereal imports seen to decline slightly in 2022/23

The country is a net importer of cereals, mostly maize and wheat, which on average satisfy about 70 percent of the domestic needs for both food and feed. Cereal import requirements in the 2022/23 marketing year (April/March) are forecast at 370 000 tonnes, an 8 percent decline compared to the five‑year average level reflecting the large domestic production in 2022. Despite the forecast for reduced import quantities, the total import bill is expected to increase year on year in 2022/23, owing to the elevated global prices of cereals and energy. According to the latest data by Statistics Botswana, the value of cereal imports represented 20 percent of the total food bill in May 2022, compared to 15 percent in May 2021, primarily reflecting a significant increase in the cost of importing wheat, largely sourced from or through South Africa.

Food prices rise in 2022

The annual food inflation rate in June was estimated at 10 percent, up from 7 percent a year earlier. The upturn is mostly due to rising prices for transportation and food, reflecting high global prices and given the country’s net importing status for foods and fuel. Prices of bread and cereals, which account for the largest share of an average person’s calorie intake, increased by 9 percent in the 12 months to June 2022.

Localized pockets of food insecurity persist

According to the latest Botswana Vulnerability Assessment Committee (BVAC) report, released in July 2022, almost 37 000 people are in need of food assistance until at least March 2023. The current prevalence of food insecurity is close to the number estimated in the previous year.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.