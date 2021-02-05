Botswana
Emergency response to improving food and nutrition security caused by poor rains and fall armyworm
Activities implemented:
- Established a system based on the FAO FAW Early Warning System (FAMEWS) mobile application, conducted related training for ToT and extension workers, and procured monitoring and surveillance equipment.
- Developed and distributed awareness-raising materials for MADFS such as 3 000 posters, 3 000 brochures, 400 handbooks and 50 ToT training manuals.
- Directed a day and a half of intensive training on FAW identification and management for 456 farmers and ensured 1 620 farmers received communication, information and educational materials and training during seven agricultural shows and events.
- Organized a study tour to Malawi for members of farmer field schools, as well as representatives from academia and government bodies.
- Carried out six sessions of media training on FAW, facilitated coverage and awareness raising through the national print and broadcast media, and supported a text message campaign that reached more than 21 000 farmers nationwide.
- Conducted 225 socioeconomic household surveys to assess the damage caused by FAW.