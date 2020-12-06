Botswana's Communities Stand Strong Against COVID-19 with USAID's Assistance

In response to the urgent threat posed to the population of Botswana and its healthcare system by the spread of COVID-19, the United States Government (USG) through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) committed $1.5 million dollars to support the Government of Botswana’s (GoB) swift and decisive response to COVID-19 and to protect the nation from this global coronavirus pandemic.

USAID: AN ENDURING COMMUNITY PARTNER

With this assistance, USAID is building upon existing community health platforms that have been strengthened over many years through PEPFAR investments to combat the HIV epidemic in Botswana. USAID is assisting District Health Management Teams to mobilize community health workers to conduct surveillance, detection, and contact tracing during the pandemic to keep people safe. USAID is also strengthening the healthcare system by working with local organizations and local community members who know best what the communities need.

With timely outreach information that includes radio messages and social media posts, USAID ensures that citizens in rural and urban areas are well-informed about the risks of COVID-19 and know how to protect themselves and their loved ones. USAID is helping the GoB reach people living with HIV and other underlying health conditions who may face greater vulnerabilities to COVID-19. Successful risk communication decreases transmission, combats misinformation, and saves lives.

Finally, USAID is supporting Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness to establish an emergency supply chain structure so the people of Botswana can access life-saving medication, even during times of extreme social distancing and interrupted supply chains throughout the world.