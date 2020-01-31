Botswana - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of the state of public investment planning for the mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Botswana, as part of UNDRR’s programme “Building Disaster Resilience to Natural Hazards in Sub-Saharan African Regions, Countries and Communities”.

It does this by means of a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) analysis, which uses the OECD DAC DRR policy marker to provide an account of public financial resources mobilized and invested for DRR in the country in the financial years 2014/15 to 2018/19, through an analysis of national budget data and records for the years in question.

Key findings

Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly recorded in projects, functions or administrative activities in Botswana’s national budget. Mainstreaming of DRM in the national budget is, therefore, very limited. However, application of the OECD DAC DRR policy marker reveals 33 projects, functions or administrative activities related to DRR by nine institutions of the central government in budgets for the financial years 2014/15 to 2018/19.

Over the five-year period, budget allocations for DRR-related projects and activities – i.e. the DRR investment budget – averaged $191.7 million per year and totalled $957 million over the five financial years considered. This is equivalent to 3.2% of the national budget (an average of $6.0 billion).

Budget allocations directly earmarked for DRR activities – the “principal” investment budget – represented a relatively small portion of total DRR investment. Budget allocations for these investments averaged $17.7 million per year and amounted to $88.3 million over the five years, or about 9.2% of the total DRR investment budget. This translates to only 0.3% of the national budget.