25 Jul 2019

Botswana puts young people at the centre of its AIDS response

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 25 Jul 2019 View Original

While Botswana has made great progress in reducing the number of new HIV infections—down around 36% in total since 2010—young people remain highly vulnerable to the virus. Adolescent girls and young women are particularly at risk of HIV infection as well as other sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancy.

In 2018, almost one in four new HIV infections in Botswana occurred among young women and adolescent girls aged 15-24 years old. Less than half of young women and adolescent girls say they have comprehensive knowledge about HIV.

To see what more can be done to address the issues making young people more vulnerable to HIV, the First Lady of Botswana, Neo Masisi, held a retreat in July to look at the challenges confronting them.

Young women participating in the retreat shared some of their experiences with the First Lady and officials from the Ministry of Health.

“I come from a strained family structure where poverty is rife. I never felt loved at home and looked for love outside. I got a boyfriend and eventually I too became a teenage mother,” said Belinda.

The discussions at the retreat will feed into a framework for the development of a national flagship programme for young people.

“Today’s young people are dealing with multiple challenges and they have to take on so much—at school, within changing family dynamics, societal expectations. They question their norms, values and their own worth,” said Ms Masisi. “We need to treat them as leaders so that they can feel valued.”

The Minister of Health, Alfred Madigele, said further consultations would be held with young people to produce the framework.

Earlier this year, the UNAIDS Executive Director a.i., Gunilla Carlsson, appointed Ms Masisi as UNAIDS Special Ambassador for the empowerment and engagement of young people in Botswana.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.