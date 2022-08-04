Botswana leads the way for high HIV burden country certification on the path to eliminate vertical HIV transmission

In December 2021, Botswana became the first high HIV burden country to be certified by the WHO Global Validation Advisory Committee (GVAC) as having achieved a critical milestone along the path to eliminating vertical HIV transmission. As striking as what Botswana has achieved, however, is how it went about documenting this achievement—using the certification process as an avenue to empower women living with HIV and reinforce their fundamental rights.1

Botswana is the first high HIV burden country to be certified for achieving the required indicators for the Silver Tier on the “Path to Elimination of HIV” criteria that were introduced in 2017. The Silver Tier requires an HIV case rate of fewer than 500 per 100 000 live births, a vertical HIV transmission rate of under 5% and the provision of antenatal care and antiretroviral treatment to more than 90% of pregnant women.

UNAIDS data show that over 95% of pregnant women in Botswana were receiving antiretroviral therapy in 2021, up from 77% in 2010. Vertical transmission rates were only 2.2%, down from 9.0% a decade earlier. According to a woman living with HIV in Kgalagadi South, “I have three children...I breastfed all three, and all of them were given medication for prevention of HIV.”

Botswana placed women living with HIV at the centre of the process of documenting the country’s prevention success. With the support of UNAIDS, the International Community of Women living with HIV oriented networks of women living with HIV to administer the human rights assessment tool to their networks in 10 of Botswana’s districts.2 These networks led the process, and the Government of Botswana provided logistical support to ensure the engagement of women living with HIV within a safe space. Women living with HIV, who are represented on the National Validation Committee, also reviewed a draft of the national validation report.

GVAC validated that Botswana’s programmes and services to eliminate vertical HIV transmission are consistent with international, regional and national standards on human rights, gender equality and community engagement. As one woman living with HIV in Kweneng West remarked, “the nurses and health-care officers give the option for all to test-and-treat. It is always a clear choice, and not a forced one.”

The Botswana Ministry of Health, with the engagement of women living with HIV and the support of the Joint Programme, convened a workshop in May 2022 to foster partner and stakeholder involvement for ensuring that rights-based approaches are used to maintain the country’s Silver Tier certification—and its possible progression to the Gold Tier.

1 As of December 2021, 15 countries and territories—Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia (HIV only), Belarus, Ber- muda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, Malaysia, the Maldives, the Republic of Moldova (syphilis only), Montserrat, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis and Thailand—have been certified for eliminating vertical HIV and syphilis transmission. Countries apply using standardized criteria for the assessment of programme performance, data and laboratory sys- tems, and they ensure the integration of human rights, gender equality and community engagement under a process overseen by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UNFPA, WHO and UNAIDS.

2 These included the Botswana Network of People Living with HIV (BONEPWA+), Bomme Isago (a local partner of the International Community of Women living with HIV) and the Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA).

The path to elimination of vertical transmission of HIV

PATH TO ELIMINATION VALIDATION BRONZE: 90% antenatal care coverage (at least one visit), 90% HIV testing coverage among pregnant women, 90% antiretroviral treatment coverage among pregnant women living with HIV Case rate of new paediatric HIV infections due to MTCTa of ≤750 cases per 100 000 live births MTCT rate <5% SILVER: 90% antenatal care coverage (at least one visit), 90% HIV testing coverage among pregnant women, 90% antiretroviral treatment coverage among pregnant women living with HIV Case rate of new paediatric HIV infections due to MTCT of ≤500 cases per 100 000 live births MTCT rate <5% GOLD: 95% antenatal care coverage (at least one visit), 95% HIV testing coverage among pregnant women, 95% antiretroviral treatment coverage among pregnant women living with HIV Case rate of new paediatric HIV infections due to MTCT of ≤250 cases per 100 000 live births MTCT rate <5%

FULL VALIDATION: 95% antenatal care coverage (at least one visit), 95% HIV testing coverage among pregnant women, 95% antiretroviral treatment coverage among pregnant women living with HIV Case rate of new paediatric HIV infections due to MTCT of ≤50/100 000 cases per 100 000 live births MTCT rate <5%

Source: Adapted from: Global guidance on criteria and processes for validation: elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B virus. Geneva: WHO; 2021 (https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240039360).

a MTCT = mother-to-child transmission of HIV.